Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Town Sports International an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,748.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,004,567 shares of company stock worth $10,510,541. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Town Sports International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 44,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

