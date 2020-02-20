TrumpCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,131.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $105,007.00 and approximately $1,131.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011412 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.67 or 0.02756098 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000608 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018274 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

