TurtleCoin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $714,620.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,217,703,439 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

