U Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.07 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $1.07 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, HADAX and IDEX. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.