Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

UBER stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 25,421,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,565,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $118,829,112.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,075,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,188,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,288,962 shares of company stock worth $779,545,191.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.