Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.0981 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $3,087.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

