United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of United Rentals worth $71,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

