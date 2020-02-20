Universe (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $138,856.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,651,200 coins and its circulating supply is 85,451,200 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.