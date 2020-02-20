Unobtanium Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $74.14 or 0.00771844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $294.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.03878171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018579 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000434 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,731 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

