V Systems Hits Market Cap of $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. In the last week, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

