Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72. Ventas also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.69 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.78.

VTR opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. Ventas has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

