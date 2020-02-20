Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Verizon Communications earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the cell phone carrier an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

