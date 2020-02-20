Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BLHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.06. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

