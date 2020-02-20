Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX remained flat at $$24.98 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.