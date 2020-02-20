Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Virtusa worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $1,195,798. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTU. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.