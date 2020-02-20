Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.45. 8,529,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $143.18 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock worth $9,121,615 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

