VisionX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, VisionX has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $192,537.00 and $2,605.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

