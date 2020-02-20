VULCANO (VULC) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $93,239.00 and $297.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

