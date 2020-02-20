Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

CAE (NYSE: CAE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2020 – CAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

2/10/2020 – CAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – CAE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

1/14/2020 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 275,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

