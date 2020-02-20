Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.75

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

ASX WES opened at A$46.94 ($33.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of A$32.45 ($23.01) and a 12 month high of A$45.87 ($32.53).

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

In related news, insider Rob Scott 79,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.