Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after buying an additional 253,938 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 195,665 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 843.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 208,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

