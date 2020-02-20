Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,479. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

