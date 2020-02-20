Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

EMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.