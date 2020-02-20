Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,503. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

About Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

