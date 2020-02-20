Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd alerts:

GDO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 35,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,503. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.