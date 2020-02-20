Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 671,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

