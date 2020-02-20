Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HIX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 366,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.12.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

