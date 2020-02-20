Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 366,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

