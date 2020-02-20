Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HYI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 116,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

