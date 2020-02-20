Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 116,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,241. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

