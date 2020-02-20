Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock remained flat at $$9.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

