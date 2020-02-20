Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

PAI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 29,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,731. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

