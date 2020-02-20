Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

