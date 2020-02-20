Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 114,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,409. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,225.20.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

