Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 30,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.