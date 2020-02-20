Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHF remained flat at $$7.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

