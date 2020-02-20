Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of MHF remained flat at $$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.