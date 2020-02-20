Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

