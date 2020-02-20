Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of WEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,109. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.