Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 28,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,109. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

