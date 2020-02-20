Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GFY)

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

GFY stock remained flat at $$17.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

