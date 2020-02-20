Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 751,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

