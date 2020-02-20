Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 751,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

