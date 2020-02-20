Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -4.50

Headlines about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a news sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Westpac Banking’s ranking:

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WBK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 326,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,653. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.