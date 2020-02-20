WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of WiseTech Global stock opened at A$18.88 ($13.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$28.43. WiseTech Global has a 52 week low of A$18.07 ($12.82) and a 52 week high of A$38.80 ($27.52).

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

