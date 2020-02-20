Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.67–0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-343.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.69 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 312,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,526. Workiva has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

