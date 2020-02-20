Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.13–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.8-83.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.39 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.63 EPS.

Workiva stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 312,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,526. Workiva has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

