World Fuel Services (INT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

INT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

