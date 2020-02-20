Zacks: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $438.38 million, a PE ratio of -147.53 and a beta of 1.12. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 497,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.