Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Given $8.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.73. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,961,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 414,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,838.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,584,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 213,558 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

